Jerrod Carmichael and Sam Jay Join the Lineup of Lincoln Center Theater's The Comedy Series

Lincoln Center Theater and Seaview have announced that Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show) and Emmy-nominated stand-up comic and writer Sam Jay (Pause With Sam Jay, Saturday Night Live) will join the lineup for The Comedy Series, a creative vehicle for comedians to develop new material and theatrical pieces, at LCT’s Claire Tow Theater.

Jerrod Carmichael Live on Stage at Lincoln Center Theater will play the Claire Tow Theater November 12-16. Sam Jay: We The People will run December 3-14. As previously announced, Vir Das will perform his show, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, from October 29-November 9. One more artist for the series will be announced shortly.