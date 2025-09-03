Emmy-Winning Comedian Vir Das Joins Lineup for The Comedy Series at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater and Seaview have announced that Emmy-winning comedian and actor Vir Das (Fool Volume, Landing) will join the line-up for The Comedy Series at LCT3’s Claire Tow Theater this fall with his comedy show Vir Das: Hey Stranger, running October 29-November 9 at LCT3’s Claire Tow Theater.

The Comedy Series is a creative vehicle for comedians to develop new material and theatrical pieces.

Vir Das: Hey Stranger is directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand to God).

Jenny Slate will no longer appear in The Comedy Series due to scheduling conflicts. The complete lineup of comedians in residence for the series will be announced shortly.