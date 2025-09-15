Jaws Play The Shark Is Broken Will Stream on BroadwayHD

Marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic film Jaws, a filmed performance of the acclaimed play The Shark Is Broken will come to BroadwayHD beginning October 16.

The comedy, co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, delves into the behind-the-scenes challenges faced during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s classic.

It was first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe before a transfer to the West End, where it ran at the Ambassadors Theatre in 2021. In July 2023, the production transferred to Broadway for a 16-week run at the John Golden Theatre. It received critical acclaim, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best Comedy Play. You can read our review of the Broadway production here.

In the filmed version, shot at the Lighthouse Poole in the United Kingdom, Shaw stars as his father, Robert Shaw, who played Quint in the original movie. Joining him are Dan Fredenburgh as Roy Scheider and Ashley Margolis as Richard Dreyfuss.

Directed by Guy Masterson, The Shark Is Broken has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, and video design by Nina Dunn.