Interview: Michael Park Goes for a Climb on Broadway in Redwood

For the past 30 years, Michael Park has been an indelible part of the Broadway landscape thanks to such roles as Lucky in Little Me, Angus in Tuck Everlasting, and, most notably, Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen. He’s also a daytime television icon for his 13-year stint as Jack Snyder on As the World Turns, which earned him back-to-back Daytime Emmy Awards.

Now, after a two-year absence, he’s returned to the Main Stem in the new musical Redwood as Finn, a gruff but kind botanist who helps the show’s heroine Jesse (played by Idina Menzel) find inner peace after suffering a horrible personal tragedy.

TheaterMania recently spoke to Park about his involvement with the show since its initial run at the La Jolla Playhouse last year, what appeals most to him about his character, working with Menzel, and whether the huge gray beard he sports in the show is real.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

How did you first get involved with Redwood at La Jolla?

I actually auditioned for [director/co-writer] Tina [Landau]. Working with her was on my dream list. I think she is one of the most creative people in the business. However, there was no song for Finn yet, so they suggested I do a song like “L’Chaim” from Fiddler or something from Zorba, or even David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance.” Ultimately, I didn’t do any of those: I chose James Taylor’s “Secret of Life,” but I Bowied it up a little. It worked.

What appealed to you most about the show and playing Finn?

I love this guy so much. In a lot of ways, you play the cards that you are dealt in acting. I’m always cast as the conflicted dad or the conflicted lawyer. I think Finn is much more like my everyday energy and spirit. And it’s also a very challenging role, given the responsibilities of the character, including taking rigs off the other actors, checking their buckles, and all. Most of all, I love that the show is all about connection with each other, and connection with ourselves.

It’s a very physical role. How did you prepare for that?

I didn’t climb trees with a harness and an ascender if that’s what you mean. The Bandaloop company, who is responsible for the show’s “vertical choreography” not only taught us how to do that, but they have a number of climbers onstage who help us certify equipment in real time.

It’s written into the show that we’re responsible for each other’s safety. It’s imperative we get that right. I also have to mention I think I am the only cast member who has never seen the actual California Redwoods in person, which I think is also true of a lot of the Broadway audience. But from everything I hear, we’re all hitting the mark.

Finn and Jesse really seem to have a special connection. Would you say that’s true of you and Idina?

Absolutely. We did a lot of readings together early in our careers. But the big thing for me is that Redwood is both Jesse’s story and Idina’s story, in many ways, and Finn is really interested in finding about what this woman is about! Somehow, he knows what Jesse needs is to go up a tree. He knows how nature is healing and how important it is for her to be alone to face her insecurities and think clearly in a giant sequoia.

Tell me a little about working with the rest of the cast?

Most of my scenes are with Khaila Wilcoxon, and she’s become one of my favorite people. She honors the work, respects the people and journeys we’ve all been on, but she’s also amazing as her character, Becca, whose job is basically to just say “can’t” to Finn and Jesse. Honestly, this entire cast is insane. De’Adre Aziza always breaks my heart, and Zachary Noah Piser kills his big song every night. It’s like being part of a master class.

I have to ask: Is that huge grey beard you wear real?

Yes. I grew it originally for La Jolla. I had never grown anything like it before. But when I landed the audition, Tina said don’t get a shave or a haircut. Of course, I shaved it off in between our runs because it was tough to land TV guest spots with such fantasticness on my face. And, oh yeah, my wife hates it!