Heidi Blickenstaff, Andréa Burns, and Jason Tam Cast in Muny Production of Come From Away

John Bolton, Ashley Brown, and Adam Heller have also been announced as part of the cast.

Principal casting has been announced for the Muny’s production of Come From Away, Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s musical about a small Newfoundland town that opens its arms to transatlantic air passengers suddenly grounded on September 11, 2001. The production is slated to run June 26-July 2.

Heidi Blickenstaff, who recently toured with Jagged Little Pill, will lead the cast as pilot Beverley Bass. The cast will also include John Bolton (Nick), Ashley Brown (Diane), Andréa Burns (Bonnie), Trey DeLuna (Kevin J.), Alan H. Green (Bob), Adam Heller (Claude), Abigail Isom (Janice), Jacob Keith Watson (Oz), Tamika Lawrence (Hannah), Jason Tam (Kevin T.), and Zoe Vonder Haar (Beulah).

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The production is led by Seth Sklar-Heyn (director), Jesse Robb (choreographer), and Evan Roider (music director/conductor). The team also includes Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic designer), Gail Baldoni (costume designer), Rob Denton (lighting designer), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers), Kelley Jordan (wig designer), Paige Parkhill (associate choreographer), and Joanna Battles (dialect coach). The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA is in charge of casting.

The Muny is the recipient of this year’s Regional Theatre Tony Award.