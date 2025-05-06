Katerina McCrimmon and Paulo Szot Will Star in Evita at The Muny

Principal casting has been announced for the Muny’s production of Evita, running July 18-24.

Evita will star Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl national tour) as Eva Perón, Tony winner Paulo Szot (& Juliet) as Juan Perón, Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Che, and Daniel Torres (The Music Man) as Agustín Magaldi. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The production is led by director/choreographer Josh Rhodes (Spamalot), with associate director/choreographer Lee Wilkins, music director/conductor Ben Whiteley, and tango choreographer Junior Cervila. The design team includes scenic designer Adam Koch, costume designer Brian C. Hemesath, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designers John Shivers and David Patridge, video designer Steven Royal, and wig designer Kelley Jordan.

Written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Evita unfolds against a backdrop of political strife in Argentina from 1934 to 1952, following Eva Perón’s journey from ambitious actor to first lady before her death at age 33.