The Muny Will Receive the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award

The Muny is the nation’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theater.

Linda Buchwald

| St. Louis |

May 7, 2025

The Muny
The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced that, based on the recommendation of the American Theatre Critics Association, the Muny—the Municipal Theatre Association of St. Louis—will receive the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award.

The honor, recognizing a regional theater company that has displayed a continuous level of artistic achievement contributing to the growth of theater nationally, is accompanied by a grant of $25,000, made possible by City National Bank.

Now entering its 107th season in St. Louis, the Muny, the nation’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theater, is a nonprofit dedicated to producing musical theater, accessible to all. The Muny welcomes more than 300,000 patrons each summer in Forest Park.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will be hosted by Cynthia Erivo at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8.

