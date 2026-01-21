Full Cast Announced for New Musical Blood/Love

Choreographers Jonathan Platero and Oksana Platero from Dancing With the Stars join the cast as featured dancers.

The new original musical Blood/Love has announced the full cast that will join the previously announced Carey Renee Sharpe, who co-wrote the musical and will play the lead role of Valerie Bloodlove.

Joining Sharpe are Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Wages, Andrew Avila, Malik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Erika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin Brown, Victoria Byrd, Coleman Cummings, Marcquet Hill, Ava Noble, Morgan Reilly, Aliya Rose, Taylor Marie Scott, and Jazz Washington.

Blood/Love will run February 13-March 29, with an official opening on March 3, at Theater 555.

Directed by Hunter Bird, Blood/Love is written by Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro. The creative team includes choreographers Jonathan Platero and Oksana Platero and Natalie Malotke, music supervisor Matt Hinkley, music director Ben Covello, set designer Jason Ardizzone-West, costume designers Alex and Juli Abene, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer Jessica Paz, projection designer 59 Studio, prop designer Lauren Page Russell, illusions and special effects designers Skylar Fox and Daniel Weissglass, intimacy and fight director Alicia Rodis, and hair and makeup designer Veli ‘Vee’ Sadiku.

This pop opera is about the world’s first vampire. At a nightclub, the Crimson, the former queen of the underworld searches for an existence beyond eternal bloodshed and she meets a mortal soul with his own devilish secret.