New Vampire Pop Opera Blood/Love Announces Off-Broadway Run

The musical is written by Carey Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro.

The new original musical Blood/Love will run at Theater 555 February 13-March 29, with an opening night set for March 3.

Directed by Hunter Bird (Masquerade), Blood/Love is a new original musical about the world’s first vampire. The show is written by Carey Sharpe, who will also play the leading role of Valerie Bloodlove, and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro.

The production features choreography by Jonathan Platero and Oksana Platero (Dancing With the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance) and Natalie Malotke (SNL), with music supervision by Matt Hinkley (The Outsiders) and music direction by Ben Covello.

The design team includes Emmy-winning set designer Jason Ardizzone-West, costume designers Alex and Juli Abene, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, Tony-winning sound designer Jessica Paz, Tony-winning projection designer 59 Studio, and prop designer Lauren Page Russell.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.