Drag Clown JIMBO Will Join the Cast of Drag: The Musical

JIMBO will take over the role of Kitty Galloway from Alaska Thunderfuck.

JIMBO, the drag clown and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8, will join the cast of Drag: The Musical as Kitty Galloway January 13-February 7. JIMBO will take over the role from Alaska Thunderfuck, whose final performance is on January 12. Drag: The Musical is currently running at New World Stages.

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Drag: The Musical features a book and music by Alaska Thunderfuck alongside Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon.

The cast also includes Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz/Liberty Van Der Snatch, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, and Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, with Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternating in the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson. Joey McIntyre plays straight man Tom Hutchinson through December 9 with Adam Pascal beginning performances on December 11. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Christine Shepard, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, and Teddy Wilson Jr.

The band features Andrew Orbison (conductor and keyboard), Ariel Bellvalaire (guitar), Tyler Connaghan (guitar), and Jasmin Guevara (drums).