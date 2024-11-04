Adam Pascal Will Join the Cast of Drag: The Musical

Starting on December 11, Pascal will play the role currently played by Joey McIntyre.

Adam Pascal (Rent) will join the cast of Drag: The Musical as straight man Tom Hutchinson starting December 11, following Joey McIntyre’s departure on December 9. The musical about two competing Drag Houses is written by Alaska Thunderf*ck (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars), Tomas Costanza, and Ashley Gordon, and directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. It officially opened on October 21 at New World Stages.

In addition to originating the role of Roger Davis in Rent, Pascal is known for roles in Aida, Memphis, Cabaret, and Pretty Woman.

The cast also features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through January 11), Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz/Liberty Van Der Snatch, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, and Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, with Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternating in the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson.

The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Christine Shepard, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, and Teddy Wilson Jr.

The band features Andrew Orbison (conductor and keyboard), Ariel Bellvalaire (guitar), Tyler Connaghan (guitar), and Jasmin Guevara (drums).

The design team includes scenic designer Jason Sherwood, costume designer Marco Marco, lighting designer Adam Honore, sound designer Drew Levy, projection designer Aaron Rhyne, and makeup designer Aurora Sexton.