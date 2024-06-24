Drag: The Musical to Have New York Premiere

After a successful run in Hollywood, Drag: The Musical is moving off-Broadway, with performances at New World Stages starting September 30 and an official opening on October 21.

Drag: The Musical is produced by Tomas Costanza, Scott Prisand, Matthew Weaver, Hillary Weaver, Janet Billig Rich, Concord Theatricals, Paolo & Jodie Coppola, Aron & Gabe Alves-Tomko, David Charpentier, Jacob Slane, Producer Entertainment Group, MJ Humenuik, an Sarina Neer.

Written by drag star Alaska Thunderfuck, winner of season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, alongside her longtime musical collaborators Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon, and directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Drag: The Musical has won the BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award for Best New Play or Musical and the Queerties Award for Live Theater.

The musical about two competing Drag Houses will feature Alaska Thunderfuck (through 1/11/25), Jujubee (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars), Jan Sport (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars), recording artist Lagoona Bloo, J. Elaine Marcos (Annie), and New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24). Additional cast members will be announced shortly.

The design team includes scenic designer Jason Sherwood, costume designer Marco Marco, lighting designer Adam Honore, sound designer Drew Levy, and projection designer Aaron Rhyne.