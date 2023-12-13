Drag: The Musical Returns to Hollywood by Popular Demand

The award-winning Drag: The Musical will return to the Bourbon Room in Hollywood by popular demand March 15-30. The show will also have a run of performances in NYC in the fall of 2024, specific dates to be announced at a later date.

Written by drag superstar Alaska Thunderfuck (RuPaul’s Drag Race) with her longtime musical collaborators, Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon, Drag: The Musical is about two rival drag bars that go head-head for survival amidst financial troubles. It won Best New Play Or Musical at the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards and the 2023 Queerties Award for Live Theater.

Drag: The Musical is directed and choreographed by Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance), with lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg, costume design by Marco Marco, scenic design by Stephen Gifford, and projection design by Aaron Rhyne. The 2024 cast will include Alaska Thunderfuck, Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, Nick Laughlin, Jamie Torcellini, and J. Elaine Marcos (Annie). Additional cast will be announced on January 17.