Davóne Tines and More Announced for The Gospel at Colonus at Little Island

This reimagining of the Pulitzer Prize finalist is directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury.

Little Island announced the cast and creative team for the reimagining of Lee Breuer and Bob Telson’s Pulitzer Prize finalist The Gospel at Colonus, the myth of Oedipus reborn as a Pentecostal ritual, directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury (Public Obscenities).

The production, running July 8-26 in the Amph at Little Island, will feature soloist performances by American opera singer Davóne Tines, American gospel singer and songwriter Kim Burrell, and R&B singer serpentwithfeet.

The rest of the cast includes Stephanie Berry (Staff Meal), Kevin Bond, Samantha Howard, Ayanna George Jackson (MJ), Brandon Michael Nase (Watchnight), and Frank Senior. Members from James Hall’s Worship & Praise based in Flatbush collectively represent the traditional Greek chorus: Trenise Y. Bullock, Schanel Crawford, Jaquetta Fayton, Angie Goshea, Robyn McLeod, Niyoka Morgan, TJ Riddick, Vischon Robinson, Lenny VanCooten, Eugene Marcus Walker, and Darlene Nikki Washington.

The creative team includes co-music directors Dionne McClain-Freeney and James Hall, associate director Sam Morreale, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, sound designer Garth MacAleavey, hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan, and makeup consultant Kirk Cambridge-del Peche.

Original The Gospel at Colonus organist Butch Heyward leads the band, which includes musicians Bobby Bryan, Jackie Coleman, Clayton Craddock, Isaiah Johnson, Booker King, Taja Graves-Parker, Jason Marshall, Dionne McClain-Freeney, and Kelvin Walters.