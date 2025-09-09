Charles Shaughnessy, Wesley Taylor to Star in Ogunquit's Titanic

The ship of dreams will set sail in Maine.

Charles Shaughnessy (The Nanny) will lead Ogunquit Playhouse’s production of Titanic the Musical, running October 2-November 2.

Shaughnessy will play Captain E.J. Smith, joined by Wesley Taylor (Only Murders in the Building) as J. Bruce Ismay and Ben Jacoby as Thomas Andrews.

The sprawling ensemble also includes Allyson Gishi as Kate Murphey, Elizabeth Mandell as Kate Mullins, DeLaney Westfall as Kate McGowan, Charlie Franklin as Harold Bride, Matías De La Flor as Frederick Barrett/Benjamin Guggenheim, Rashidra Scott as Alice Beane, Brian Ray Norris as Edgar Beane, Shereen Pimentel as Caroline Neville/3rd Class Ladies Maid, Leah Horowitz as Charlotte Cardoza/Maid, David Benoit as Isidor Straus/Boxhall, and Debra Cardona as Ida Straus.

Rounding out the cast are Lucas Hakoshima as Herbert Pitman, Daniel Kushner as Charles Clark, Kruz Maldonado as Bellboy, Steven Martella as Jim Farrell, Greg Mills as Henry Etches, Jordan Okeke as Hitchens, Aaron Robinson as Wallace Hartley, Paul Scanlan as William Murdoch, Brendan Jacob Smith as Frederick Fleet, Schyler Vargas as Charles Lightoller, and swings Brooks Andrew and Mia McManamy.

Written by Peter Stone and Maury Yeston, Titanic is directed by Shaun Kerrison.

Titanic will feature choreography by Abbey O’Brien, music direction by Ken Clifton, scenic design by Adam Koch, original costumes by Stewart Laing, lighting by by José Santiago, sound by Kevin Heard, and projections by Bryce Cutler.