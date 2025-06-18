Porter will play the Emcee, and Wallace play Sally Bowles from July 22 through the end of the run on October 19.

Fresh off their run in London, Emmy, Grammy, and three-time Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots) and two-time Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace (Guys and Dolls, Oklahoma!) will star as Emcee and Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. They will join the cast on Tuesday, July 22 and appear through the production’s closing performance on Sunday, October 19.

The Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club began performances April 1, 2024. The production currently stars country music star Orville Peck as Emcee and two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy winner Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) as Sally Bowles. They will both play their final performances on Sunday, July 20.

The current cast also features Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Ellen Harvey as Fraulein Schneider, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, Michelle Aravena as Fritzie/Kost, Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Jada Simone Clark as Helga, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Marty Lauter as Victor, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas, Paige Smallwood as Rosie, and Price Waldman as Herman/Max. Swings for the production are Maya Bowles, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, includes dancers Sun Kim and Deja McNair-Kyles and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Déa Thatcher (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff. Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Tony Award winner, Evening Standard Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt and choreography by 2024 Chita Rivera Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team also includes music supervisor Jennifer Whyte, music director Meghann Zervoulis Bate, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, hair and wig designer Sam Cox, makeup designer Guy Common, prologue director and Cabaret associate director Jordan Fein, and prologue composer and prologue music director Angus MacRae.