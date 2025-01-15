Orville Peck and Eva Noblezada to Star in Cabaret on Broadway

Country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy winner Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) will star as Emcee and Sally Bowles respectively in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. Peck and Noblezada will play a limited 16-week engagement March 31-July 20.

As previously announced, the current stars of the production, Adam Lambert and Auli‘i Cravalho, will play their final performances on March 29.

Peck, known for his signature mask, released his debut album Pony in 2018. He followed that with Bronco in 2022 and last year’s duets album, Stampede. Peck trained as an actor at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and has appeared on London’s West End. Cabaret will mark his Broadway debut.

Noblezada stars as Daisy Buchanan in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby until January 30. She will then reprise her Tony-nominated performance as Eurydice in Hadestown on the West End for a limited engagement. She earned a Theatre World Award and Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in the 2017 revival of Miss Saigon.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, also stars two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, and Michelle Aravena as Fritzie/Kost.

The cast also includes Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Helga, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Kayla Jenerson as Rosie, Marty Lauter as Victor, Loren Lester as Herman/Max, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas, and Paige Smallwood. Swings include Maya Bowles, Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers Iron Bryan, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair-Kyles, and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Déa Thatcher (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff. This production features club, scenic, and costume design by Tony winner Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng.