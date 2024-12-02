Billy Porter, Marisha Wallace Joining West End Cabaret Revival Cast

Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner Billy Porter will make his West End debut as the Emcee in the UK production of Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre’s Kit Kat Club.

Porter will be joined by fellow Broadway vet and Olivier nominee Marisha Wallace, who will play Sally Bowles.

Cabaret, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

The show has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Porter and Wallace will play a 16-week run, January 28-May 24.

The Broadway production of Cabaret, at the August Wilson Theatre’s Kit Kat Club, stars Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho through March 30.