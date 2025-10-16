Broadway's Punch Will Be Live Streamed at the End of October

The James Graham drama will be available online during its final week of performances.

Manhattan Theatre Club will stream the final week of performances for its Broadway premiere of James Graham’s new play Punch.

Streaming links, costing $75, will be available for all performances October 28-November 2. After purchasing, buyers will receive a viewing link by email that will allow them to watch the “captured live” stream of the selected performance for 24 hours, beginning at curtain time. Captions are available. One device per ticket.

The drama, which received five stars from WhatsOnStage for both its world premiere run at the Nottingham Playhouse in May 2024 and its current transfer to the Young Vic in London, is based on the book Right From Wrong by Jacob Dunne (who also serves as a production consultant). It tells the true-life account of how Dunne threw a single punch—with fatal consequences—and ended up in prison. It explores themes of forgiveness, toxic masculinity, class and the education system.

Punch star Will Harrison as Jacob, Victoria CLark as Joan/Nan, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad, Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Cody Kostro as Raf/Sam, Piter Marek as Tony/Derek/DS Villers, and Lucy Taylor as Mum/Wendy. Ensemble members are Kim Fischer, Jacob Orr, and Amber Reauchean Williams.

The Broadway production will be helmed by Adam Penford, with a creative team comprising Anna Fleischle (sets and costumes), Robbie Butler (lighting), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, Leanne Pinder (movement direction), Lynne Page (movement consultation), and Kev McCurdy (fight direction).