Ana Gasteyer, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar to Star in Schmigadoon! on Broadway

Casting has been revealed for the Broadway production of Cinco Paul’s Schmigadoon!, coming to the Nederlander Theatre beginning on April 4. Opening night is April 20, with the run currently scheduled to conclude September 6.

Inspired by Paul and Ken Daurio’s AppleTV+ series, Schmigadoon! is the story of a modern couple who get trapped in a magical town that’s a Golden Age Broadway musical come to life. The musical, inspired by the first season of the series, features hits from the show like “Corn Puddin’,” as well as a handful of new songs. “People that are familiar with the tv show will find some surprises, but it basically follows the same trajectory and story as the first season,” Paul told TheaterMania.

As previously announced, Alex Brightman and Sara Chase will star. Joining them are Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ayaan Diop as Carson, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, and McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy.

Also joining the company are Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn McClelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris, and Zachary Downer as additional Schmigadoon townspeople.

Of the Kennedy Center production, our critic said, “Schmigadoon! doesn’t require one to have seen the TV show to understand and appreciate all the references to the musicals of yesteryear, but for those who do, it’s that much more fun.”

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon! has set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Walter Trarbach, and hair, wig, & makeup design by Tom Watson.