Alex Brightman and Sara Chase to Star in Schmigadoon! on Broadway

Alex Brightman and Sara Chase will star in the Broadway production of Cinco Paul’s Schmigadoon!, coming to Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre beginning on April 4. Opening night is April 20, with the run currently scheduled to conclude September 6.

Inspired by Paul and Ken Daurio’s AppleTV+ series, Schmigadoon! is the story of a modern couple who get trapped in a magical town that’s a Golden Age Broadway musical come to life. The musical, inspired by the first season of the series, features hits from the show like “Corn Puddin’,” as well as a handful of new songs. “People that are familiar with the tv show will find some surprises, but it basically follows the same trajectory and story as the first season,” Paul told TheaterMania earlier this year.

Of the Kennedy Center production, our critic said, “Schmigadoon! doesn’t require one to have seen the TV show to understand and appreciate all the references to the musicals of yesteryear, but for those who do, it’s that much more fun.” Brightman and Chase originated their roles, Josh and Melissa, in that mounting.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon! has set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Walter Trarbach, and hair, wig, & makeup design by Tom Watson.