5 Facts About Broadway's Come From Away

Since its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2015, Come From Away has warmed the hearts of countless theater-goers around the world.

Set during the aftermath of 9/11 in the town of Gander in Newfoundland, where the population practically doubled overnight thanks to 38 planes being diverted to its airport as the American airspace was forced to close, the musical celebrates the extraordinary resilience, compassion and kindness of the human spirit.

Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s show had its Broadway premiere in 2017. It received seven Tony Award nominations (including one for original cast member Jenn Colella) and Christopher Ashley triumphed in the Best Direction of a Musical category.

The 2019 West End transfer was crowned Best New Musical at the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards, as well as the Olivier Awards, and productions have been staged all across America, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and the Netherlands to date. Most recently, over the summer, a non-replica production ran in Gander.

Check out five facts about the production: