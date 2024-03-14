Original Broadway Cast Members Return to Come From Away in Gander

Michael Rubinoff has announced the cast, band, and creative team for director Jillian Keiley’s second season of Come From Away, running June 28-September 1 at the Joseph R Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, where the musical takes place. Returning to the cast are original Come From Away Broadway cast members Petrina Bromley, who will play Beverley & Others, and Astrid Van Wieren, who will play Diane & Others.

Returning to the production are Ryan Alexander (standby), Jacquelyn French (Janice & Others), Peter Halley (Claude & Others), Timothy Matson (Oz & Others), Shelley Neville (Beulah & Others), Alison Woolridge (Bonnie & Others), and Michael Torontow (Kevin T & Others).

The production also welcomes new company members Jahlen Barnes (standby), Melrose Johnson (Hannah & Others), Cyrus Lane (Nick & Others), Miranda MacDonald (standby), Darrell Morris Jr. (Bob & Others), Kiersten Noel (standby), and Kamyar Pazandeh (Kevin J & Others).

The returning members of the band are Jonathan Monro (musical direction), Darren Browne (guitar 2/mandolins/bouzouki), Frank Fusari (electric and acoustic bass), Heather Kao (fiddle), Original Broadway musician Romano Di Nillo (percussion/drums), Evan Smith (associate musical director), and original Broadway musician Ben Power (whistle/Irish flute/uilleann pipes). Additionally, the company welcomes new band members, Justin Mahoney (guitar 1) and Christa Mercey (bodhran/percussion).

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them after 9/11. The musical’s book, music, and lyrics are by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, with orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. Under the direction of Jillian Keiley, the production’s creative team includes choreographer Marc Kimelman, music supervisor Bob Foster, music director Jonathan Monro, scenic designer Shawn Kerwin, costume designer Marie Sharpe, lighting designer Leigh Ann Vardy, and sound desiger Josh Liebert.