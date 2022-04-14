Jason Alexander to Direct New Comedy Windfall at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the cast and crew of Windfall, a new comedy by Scooter Pietsch and directed by Tony winner and Emmy-nominated TV icon Jason Alexander (Seinfeld). The production will open Bay Street Theater's 2022 Mainstage season with performances starting May 31 ahead of a June 4 opening, and running through June 19.

In Windfall, five office workers in Columbus, Ohio toll under the heavy hand of a maniacal boss and dream of a better life. When the boss's antics become too much to bear, they bet their every last cent on a one-billion-dollar lottery jackpot. But the prospect of winning brings out the worst in these best friends. The show is produced by special arrangement with John Yonover and Ken Davenport.

The cast will feature Spencer Garrett (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Glenn Brannon, Ro Boddie (Seize the King) as Galvan Kidd, Badia Farha (School of Rock) as Kate Rearden, Abigail Isom (Fun Home) as Hannah Higley, Talia Thiesfield (FBI) as Jacqueline Vanderbilt, and Dylan S. Wallach (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Chris Hart.

Rounding out the creative team are Mike Billings (scenic and lighting design), Christopher Vergara (costume design), Twi McCallum (sound design), Lauren Page Russell (props design), Christine Catti (production stage manager), Terysa Malootian (assistant stage manager), and Rebecca Werner (production assistant/Covid safety manager).