TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Anthony Rapp to Star in New Solo Play Touch

Rapp plays Syd Blatter, a middle-aged gay man, failed writer, and burned-out fifth-grade teacher.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

February 4, 2026

Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp
(© David Gordon)

Anthony Rapp, known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in Rent, will star in the new solo play Touch, written by Kenny Finkle and directed by Jonathan Silverstein. The limited engagement will run March 12-30 at the East Village Basement.

In Touch, Rapp plays Syd Blatter, a middle-aged gay man, failed writer, and burned-out fifth-grade teacher whose carefully managed life is thrown into chaos when an unexpected encounter with a former student sends him spiraling into anxiety, regret, desire, and reckoning.

The creative team includes scenic and props designer Thomas Jenkeleit, sound designer Bart Fasbender, costume designer Jennifer Paar, and lighting designer Hayley Garcia Parnell.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Beaches at Theatre Calgary (© Trudie Lee)

Watch Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Sing a Song From the Upcoming Broadway Musical Beaches

Broadway performances start on March 27 at the Majestic Theatre.