Anthony Rapp to Star in New Solo Play Touch

Anthony Rapp, known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in Rent, will star in the new solo play Touch, written by Kenny Finkle and directed by Jonathan Silverstein. The limited engagement will run March 12-30 at the East Village Basement.

In Touch, Rapp plays Syd Blatter, a middle-aged gay man, failed writer, and burned-out fifth-grade teacher whose carefully managed life is thrown into chaos when an unexpected encounter with a former student sends him spiraling into anxiety, regret, desire, and reckoning.

The creative team includes scenic and props designer Thomas Jenkeleit, sound designer Bart Fasbender, costume designer Jennifer Paar, and lighting designer Hayley Garcia Parnell.