The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer to Play Title Role in Becky Shaw

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the final two roles in its upcoming Broadway debut production of Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw, directed by Trip Cullman. Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer, known for The Handmaid’s Tale, will play the title role of Becky Shaw, and Tony Award winner Lauren Patten will play Suzanna.

Brewer and Patten join previously announced cast members Patrick Ball as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich as Max, and three-time Tony nominee Linda Emond as Susan. Brewer, Ball, and Ehrenreich will all be making their Broadway debuts.

Becky Shaw, which starts performances on March 18 with an official opening on April 6 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater, had its New York premiere with Second Stage Theater in 2009 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. In this dark comedy, a blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails.

The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by M.L. Dogg.