Second Stage Theater has announced initial casting for the upcoming Broadway production of Pulitzer Prize finalist Becky Shaw, written by Gina Gionfriddo (Rapture, Blister, Burn) and directed by Trip Cullman (Cult of Love).

Becky Shaw starts performances on March 18 with an official opening on April 6 at the Helen Hayes Theater.

The company will feature Patrick Ball (The Pitt) as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich (Ironheart, Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Max, and three-time Tony nominee Linda Emond (Death of a Salesman, Cabaret) as Susan. Casting for the roles of Suzanna and Becky will be announced in the coming weeks.

The dark comedy, about a blind date that spirals off the rails, had its New York premiere with Second Stage Theater in 2009. Gionfriddo, Ball, and Ehrenreich all make their Broadway debuts with this production.

The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Kaye Voyce, and lighting design by Stacey Derosier. Additional members of the creative team will also be announced in the coming weeks.