New Production of Dirty Dancing: The Musical to Tour North America

Lonny Price, who played Neil Kellerman in the original film, will direct the new production.

Lionsgate, in conjunction with Showpath Entertainment Limited and Magic Hour Productions, has announced that Dirty Dancing: The Musical—a new stage production of the 1987 film Dirty Dancing—will launch a North American tour in August at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minneapolis. Additional tour cities and casting will be announced at a later date.

Tony Award nominee, Obie Award winner, and two-time Emmy Award winner Lonny Price, who played Neil Kellerman in the original film, will direct the show written by Eleanor Bergstein, the original screenwriter of the film. Darrell Grand Moultrie is the choreographer.

Set against the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing: The Musical follows Frances “Baby” Houseman as she discovers love, passion, and independence through her relationship with charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle. The new production will use the music from the film.

The creative team includes set designer Brett J. Banakis, Tony-winning costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, Tony-winning sound designer Kai Harada, video designer David Bengali, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and music supervisor and arranger Joseph Joubert.