Signature Theatre announced the cast and creative team for the new musical Safety Not Guaranteed, based on the 2012 film written by Derek Connolly. Featuring music and lyrics by Guster’s Ryan Miller and a book by Nick Blaemire, the musical runs March 3–April 12 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

Directed by Oliver Butler, the production features choreography by Lisa Fagan, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Bill Sherman, and music direction by Jeff Tanski.

The cast includes Preston Truman Boyd as Jeff, Tyler Dobies as Arnau, Gunnar Manchester as Kenneth, Joshua Morgan as Tristan/Others, Mia Pak as Darius, and Erin Weaver as Liz/Others. Understudies are Steven Nicolás Franco, Sydne Lyons, and Scout Santoro.

In Safety Not Guaranteed, journalist Darius sees a classified ad searching for a time travel companion and sets out to find its author. When she agrees to go along for the ride, Darius finds herself in way over her head on a time-traveling adventure that’s beyond what she’s ever imagined.

The creative team includes scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Shahrzad Mazaheri, lighting designer Jason Lyons, and sound designer Eric Norris.