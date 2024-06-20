Safety Not Guaranteed Musical, From Nick Blaemire and Guster’s Ryan Miller, Sets Fall Premiere

The musical is based on the 2012 film directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Safety Not Guaranteed, a new musical based on the 2012 film written by Derek Connolly and directed by Colin Trevorrow, will have its world premiere September 17-October 20 at Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Harvey Theater.

Featuring a book by Nick Blaemire and songs by Ryan Miller, lead singer of the band Guster, Safety Not Guaranteed will be directed by Lee Sunday Evans. Further information about the production is forthcoming.

Like the film, the musical adaptation tells the story of journalist Darius, who is assigned to report on a local classified ad that offers the opportunity to go back in time. On screen, the indie starred Aubrey Plaza, Mark Duplass, Jake Johnson, Karan Soni, Jenica Bergere, Kristen Bell, Jeff Garlin, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

More information on this and other upcoming productions at BAM can be found here.