Watch Bette Midler in a Scene from HBO's New Comedy Coastal Elites

HBO will air Paul Rudnick's new comedy Coastal Elites, directed by Jay Roach, on Saturday, September 12 at 8pm ET.

Originally conceived for the Public Theater, Coastal Elites leapt from stage to screen at the beginning of the pandemic and evolved in real time as the unprecedented events of 2020 unfolded. The film spotlights five distinct and impassioned points-of-view across the United States. When the shutdown forces these characters to cope in isolation, they react with frustration, hilarity and introspection.

Today, we bring you a clip of cast member Bette Midler as Miriam Nessler, a theater-loving New York City public school teacher who finds herself in police custody.