New Musical TV Series Schmigadoon! Announces Premiere Date

Apple TV has announced a July 16 premiere for the new musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. Two of the six episodes will be available on the launch day, with each of the remaining shows debuting every Friday.

A parody of Golden Age musicals, Schmigadoon! stars Strong and Key as Melissa and Josh, a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship, who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. As they explore the town, they learn that they can't leave until they find "true love."

The cast also includes Alan Cumming as Mayor Menlove, Kristin Chenoweth as Mildred Layton, Aaron Tveit as Danny Bailey, Dove Cameron as Betsy, Ariana DeBose as Emma Tate, Fred Armisen as Reverend Layton, Jaime Camil as Doc Lopez, Jane Krakowski as the Countess, and Ann Harada as Florence Menlove. Martin Short guest-stars.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul, who also wrote all of the original songs, and Ken Daurio. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.