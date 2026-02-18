TheaterMania Logo white orange
Alex Kingston and Richard Schiff to Star in Michael Frayn's Copenhagen in London

Damian Molony will also star.

Linda Buchwald

| London |

February 18, 2026

(L) Alex Kingston, (R) Richard Schiff (© David Gordon)
Alex Kingston and Richard Schiff
(© David Gordon)

Alex Kingston, known for roles in ER and Doctor Who, and Richard Schiff, known for The West Wing, will star in Michael Frayn’s Copenhagen at Hampstead Theatre as Margrethe and Bohr, respectively.

They will be joined by Damian Molony, who will play Heisenberg.

Michael Longhurst will direct this new production of Copenhagen, its first London staging since its 1998 premiere. It runs March 27-May 2 at Hampstead’s Main Stage.

Inspired by real events, Copenhagen centers on a meeting between physicists Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg in 1941, at the height of the Second World War.

The creative team also includes designer Joanna Scothcher, lighting designer Neil Austin, and sound designer Richard Hammarton.

