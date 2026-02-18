American Theatre Wing Announces Recipients of 2025 Jonathan Larson Grants

Concerts showcasing the grant winners will be held at Joe’s Pub in March.

The American Theatre Wing (ATW) has announced the recipients of the 2025 Jonathan Larson Grant, the annual prize awarded to exceptional emerging musical theater composers, lyricists, librettists, or writing teams. Past recipients include Pasek and Paul, Michael R. Jackson, Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Shaina Taub, and more.

This year’s winners are multimedia artist Fouad Dakwar; playwright and songwriter Dan Fishback; writing partners Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie; composer, lyricist, and librettist Adam J. Rineer; and playwright, songwriter, and educator abs wilson.

Each person/duo will be awarded a $20,000 unrestricted grant in addition to a $2,500 Saw Island Foundation Recording Grant to support the production of new demo recordings.

Two concerts, showcasing the work of this year’s recipients, will be held on March 23 at Joe’s Pub at 6:30pm (invite only) and 9:00pm (open to the public on a pay-what-you-can system). The concert, produced by Jenny Gorelick, will be hosted by past Jonathan Larson Grant winner Rona Siddiqui, with music direction by Patrick Sulken.

The grant recipients were chosen by a panel consisting of Tony Award-winning producer Patrick Catullo; creative director, designer, and producer Clint Ramos; and actress, singer, writer, and teacher Grace McLean.