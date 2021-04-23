Listen to the Title Song From the In the Heights Movie Soundtrack

The In the Heights movie soundtrack, featuring new recordings of Lin-Manuel Miranda's score, will be released on June 11, the same day that the film premieres in cinemas and on HBO Max. It is available for preorder as of today, and the first track from the album — the title number — has dropped. Preorder the album here.

Listen to a clip of it below and click the icon to hear the whole song on Spotify:

With songs by Miranda, the film has orchestrations by Hal Rosenfeld, with Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman serving as Executive Music Producers. Steven Gizicki is the music supervisor, and Ryan Shore provided additional music and orchestrations.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, In the Heights is based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical and features a score by Miranda and screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The cast includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.

A making-of book, In the Heights: Finding Home, will be released on June 22.

Watch the latest trailer for In the Heights here.

