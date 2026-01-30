5 Musicals and Their Movies: Spotting the Differences

When adapting a film for the stage, or making a musical into a movie, storylines often have to be changed. Here are the differences between five popular musicals and their respective movies. How many of these changes did you notice, and what others did you find?

1. Wicked

The biggest difference between Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s 2003 Wicked musical and the 2024 movie of the same name is that the movie is broken into two installments. For the most part, the movie reasonably stays true to the musical. Luckily, no songs were cut, so viewers got to experience the iconic score. One significant difference is that movie audiences get to see Elphaba’s early life, allowing for the introduction of a new character, Dulcibear, who takes care of Elphaba and her sister, Nessarose. She doesn’t get a lot of screen time, but she shows Elphaba’s compassion for animals. Also, did you notice how Elphaba flies in the movie? In the musical, she simply finds her broom and sails off. In the movie version, she struggles and almost falls to her death, until the image of her younger self gives her the determination she needs to fly. The movie also placed more emphasis on the theme of prejudice against the animals, introducing more talking animals as part of the resistance movement.

2. Back to the Future

Making its Broadway debut in 2023, Back to the Future: The Musical was adapted by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard from the blockbuster 1985 film. Audiences benefited from new scenes that expanded the characters’ backstories, like that of Goldie Wilson, the diner-worker-turned-mayor, thanks to an encouraging conversation with Marty. Did you notice that Doc doesn’t have a dog? A bit outrageous! In the ’80s flick, Doc tests time travel on his dog named Einstein. Sadly, Einstein was cut from the stage version. Another difference is that the musical’s DeLorean responds to verbal commands and is activated by the sound of Doc’s voice. Another difference is that the character Biff is a classic bully in the movie, with three henchmen to do his bidding, while in the musical, Biff is down one sidekick and gives off a more comedic vibe.

3. The Lion King

The 1994 Walt Disney Pictures animated classic The Lion King, featuring music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, offered audiences a beautiful coming-of-age story. The stage musical, directed by Julie Taymor, was first performed in 1997. The most noticeable difference was the musical’s breathtaking costumes. Also, the musical featured a female Rafiki. And did you notice in the scene where Mufasa tells Simba about the lion afterlife? In the movie, Mufasa explains that the kings of the past live in the stars. The musical, however, elongates this scene and gives it more spiritual undertones. Lastly, the stage musical has more songs: classics from the movie, like “Hakuna Matata” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” are in the musical along with additional songs like “Shadowland.”

4. In the Heights

It’s winter now, but you can still feel the heat of that humid summer day in the opening scene in In the Heights. The sticky weather is the same in both the movie, released in 2021, and the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, which opened in 2005. In the movie, vivacious and beloved character Vanessa leaves the barrio to pursue a career in fashion. The musical, however, allows the viewer to wonder about the reason for Vanessa’s move to the West Village. Another difference is that the movie includes a subplot where the story of Sonny, a neighborhood teen with a dream of attending college, is complicated by his undocumented status. The storyline infuses empathy and understanding for those who arrived in the US as children without immigration status. And the lottery ticket storyline? Let’s just say beloved Abuela Claudia gives … regardless.

5. The Outsiders

The Outsiders snagged the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2023, 40 years after the movie was released. Both the musical and movie featured striking and accomplished actors, and both maintain the beloved story of the ongoing rivalry between the rich Socs and the disadvantaged Greasers. However, a few differences are worth mentioning. Perhaps owing to the decades between the movie and the musical, it’s more acceptable for men to have and show feelings, so the musical portrays more emotional depth in its main characters, especially Ponyboy. The musical setting also provides a more beautiful fight scene, as far as fight scenes can be beautiful. The rumble in the movie has more dirt-in-the-face moments and less style. Viewers also get greater insight into the perspective of Darry, the tough eldest brother, especially his frustration with responsibility and grief.