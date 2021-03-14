Watch the Brand New Official Trailer for the In the Heights Movie

The trailer for the In the Heights movie just dropped, and we've got your first look. Check it out below:

The Warner Bros. film is directed by Jon M. Chu and features a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a screenplay by the musical's original book writer, Quiara Alegría Hudes. The movie will will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas on its rescheduled release date of June 18, 2021

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.