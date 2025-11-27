If you love theater in the New York City area, Gold is for you!

TheaterMania Gold Club is offering a Black Friday sale with savings of 40 percent on an annual membership. Our best offer yet!

Annual membership is now just $47.99, reduced from $79.99.

Join this exclusive ticketing club for access to some of the hottest live events in New York City, including Broadway, off-Broadway, live music, comedy, and more!

As a member, enjoy free* or deeply discounted tickets to events all over the city! Don’t miss out on the ultimate NYC live event experience.

This sale ends November 30, 2025. Don’t miss it!



Click here to join today!



*$5-$10 ticket fee applies