Robyn Hurder Returns to Chicago, Joining Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell

Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Smash) will return to Chicago as Velma Kelly from December 15-January 11 at the Ambassador Theatre. Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The cast of Chicago currently features Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Billy Flynn, Alex Newell (Shucked) as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Max Clayton, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, and Samantha Sturm.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her and hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking.