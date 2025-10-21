Kate Baldwin, Alex Newell Joining Chicago on Broadway This Holiday Season

Meet the new residents of the Cook County jail.

Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell are the next stars to join the Broadway revival of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre.

Two-time Tony nominee Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) will play Roxie Hart beginning Monday, November 10. Tony winner Newell (Shucked) plays Mamma Morton beginning Monday, November 17.

The longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, lyrics by Ebb, and music by John Kander.

The production is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, with set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.