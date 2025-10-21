TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Kate Baldwin, Alex Newell Joining Chicago on Broadway This Holiday Season

Meet the new residents of the Cook County jail.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

October 21, 2025

Untitled design (9)
Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell
(© Tricia Baron)

Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell are the next stars to join the Broadway revival of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre.

Two-time Tony nominee Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) will play Roxie Hart beginning Monday, November 10. Tony winner Newell (Shucked) plays Mamma Morton beginning Monday, November 17.

The longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, lyrics by Ebb, and music by John Kander.

The production is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, with set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

SONY MWMI 07 DigitalPoster 1934x2866

Watch the Trailer for Merrily We Roll Along

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.