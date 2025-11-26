TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Jinkx Monsoon to Play Judy Garland in New Production of End of the Rainbow

Peter Quilters play will run this spring in London.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| London |

November 26, 2025

2025 04 24 TheaterMania Pirates the Penzance Musical Opening Curtain Call 8
Jinkx Monsoon in Pirates! The Penzance Musical on Broadway
(© Tricia Baron)

Following a return engagement in Oh, Mary!, Jinkx Monsoon will play Judy Garland in a new Peter Quilter’s End of the Rainbow.

Running in London at the Soho Theatre Walthamstow from May 15-June 21, the production is directed by Rupert Hands, with further casting to follow.

Set in London in 1968, End of the Rainbow follows Garland as she prepares for a series of concerts at the Talk of the Town while facing personal and professional challenges. It includes some of Garland’s most well-known songs and depicts the final chapter of her life. The play ran on Broadway in 2012 led by Tracie Bennett; it was adapted for the screen under the title Judy, winning an Oscar for Renée Zellweger.

End of the Rainbow has musical supervision by Leo Munby, lighting by Prema Mehta and sound by Tony Gayle.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

SONY MWMI 07 DigitalPoster 1934x2866

Watch the Trailer for Merrily We Roll Along

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.