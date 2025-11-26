Jinkx Monsoon to Play Judy Garland in New Production of End of the Rainbow

Following a return engagement in Oh, Mary!, Jinkx Monsoon will play Judy Garland in a new Peter Quilter’s End of the Rainbow.

Running in London at the Soho Theatre Walthamstow from May 15-June 21, the production is directed by Rupert Hands, with further casting to follow.

Set in London in 1968, End of the Rainbow follows Garland as she prepares for a series of concerts at the Talk of the Town while facing personal and professional challenges. It includes some of Garland’s most well-known songs and depicts the final chapter of her life. The play ran on Broadway in 2012 led by Tracie Bennett; it was adapted for the screen under the title Judy, winning an Oscar for Renée Zellweger.

End of the Rainbow has musical supervision by Leo Munby, lighting by Prema Mehta and sound by Tony Gayle.