Phillip Boykin Joins the Cast of Lincoln Center Theater's Amahl and the Night Visitors

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the complete cast and creative team for the new production of the family opera Amahl and the Night Visitors, the first seasonal family offering in LCT history, presented in association with the Metropolitan Opera.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) and composed by Gian Carlo Menotti, the show runs December 16-January 4, with an official opening night set for December 18, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Joining the previously announced Grammy and Olivier Award-winning opera star Joyce DiDonato as Amahl’s Mother are Albert Rhodes Jr. (The Lion King) as Amahl, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin (Porgy and Bess, Once on This Island) as King Balthazar, Bernard Holcomb (Once Upon a Mattress) as King Kaspar, Todd Thomas (War and Peace) as King Melchior, and Johnathan McCullough (Soldier Songs) as the Page.

They will be joined by ensemble members Jesse Barrett, Miastasha Gonzalez-Colón, Brian Jeffers, Kathryn McCreary, Manuel Palazzo, Bryanna Strickland, Natalie Trumm, Miguel Ángel Vásquez, Olivia Vote, and Jason Zacher. Offstage understudies include Patrick Bessenbacher, Tynan Davis, Kingston Nahm-Korn, and Madeline Wright.

The creative team includes music director Steven Osgood, set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Adam Honoré, sound designer Marc Salzberg, and choreographer Ioana Alfonso.