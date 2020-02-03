Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert Announces Full Creative Team

The complete creative team has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th anniversary celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 17.

Joining the previously announced Michael Arden as director and Stephen Oremus as music director are Beowulf Boritt (set designer), Tragic Hagenbuch (lighting designer), Dave Horowitz (sound designer), James Alsop (choreographer), Ryan Park (costume designer), Robert Hartwell (associate director), Justin Mendoza (associate music director), and David Snyder (chorus master).

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), and Ragtime (2013).

As previously announced, the cast will include Noah Galvin (Joseph), Eden Espinosa (Narrator), Alex Newell (Narrator), Jessica Vosk (Narrator), Chuck Cooper (Jacob), Merle Dandridge (Pharaoh), Andy Karl (Potiphar), Orfeh (Potiphar's Wife), Brooks Ashmanskas (Baker), Gavin Lee (Butler), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Reuben, "One More Angel in Heaven"), Bonnie Milligan (Gad, "Those Canaan Days"), Mykal Kilgore (Judah, "Benjamin Calypso"), Robert Ariza (Zebulon), Rodrick Covington (Simeon), Jason Gotay (Issachar), Tiffany Mann (Asher), Julia Mattison (Levi), Brian Sears (Napthali), Daniel Yearwood (Dan), and Mason Grey Zaroff (Benjamin).