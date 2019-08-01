Michael Arden to Direct Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Manhattan Concert Productions has announced that Michael Arden will serve as the director for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and that Stephen Oremus will serve as music director. The one-night-only concert will take place on February 17, 2020, at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph is a reimagining of the bible story of Joseph, his 11 brothers, and his coat of many colors. The musical, which originated as a concept album in 1969, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The concert performance will feature a star-studded company, a chorus of 200 singers, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.