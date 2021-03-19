In the Heights Movie Release Date Pushed Up By One Week

Warner Bros. has changed the release date for In the Heights again, this time pushing it up by a week. The movie, which was originally supposed to debut in 2020 and was then delayed to June 18, 2021, will now premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas on June 11.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, In the Heights is based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical and features a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The cast includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.

A making-of book, In the Heights: Finding Home, will be released on June 22.