In the Heights Film Delayed Until Summer 2021

Jon M. Chu's upcoming film adaptation of In the Heights will now hit screens June 18, 2021. The movie was scheduled for a June 26, 2020 release, but plans were scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warner Bros. film features a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a screenplay by the musical's original book writer, Quiara Alegría Hudes.

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.