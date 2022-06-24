Disney to Remake Hercules as Live-Action Film, With Guy Ritchie Directing

Guy Ritchie will direct a live-action remake of the Disney animated classic Hercules.

According to published reports, Russo Brothers, who directed the two most recent Avengers films will produce the film, with Ritchie set to direct. A new screenwriter is being sought, following an initial draft by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984).

Ritchie recently directed the live-action version of Aladdin, which made over $1 billion at the global box office.

The live-action Hercules has been rumbling on for a while, and its development coincides with the premiere of an unrelated stage production, which was first seen as part of the Public Theater's Public Works program at the Delacorte in Central Park, and will be mounted at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey next year.

Casting for the movie is to be revealed, as well as shooting plans and release dates.

Hercules was first released in 1997, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel. The voice cast included Tate Donovan, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Roger Bart, Danny DeVito, and Susan Egan.