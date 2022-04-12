Disney's Hercules Musical to Have Indoor Premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2023

New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse will present the indoor premiere of Disney's new musical Hercules as part of its 2022-2023 season.

Hercules, which premiered in 2019 as part of the Public Theater's free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater, will run February 9-March 12, 2023. Lear deBessonet will return to direct the musical, which has a score by Alan Menken and David Zippel, with a new book for this production by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Robert Horn. Michael Kosarin is music supervisor and music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. It is based on the Disney animated film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi, and directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.

Kicking off the season October 7-November 6 is On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, directed and choreographed by Alex Sanchez. Written by Alex Dinelaris and featuring the classic music of the Estefans, the production will have music direction by Andrew David Sotomayor. Aristic director Mark S. Hoebee will stage a holiday season production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, running December 2-January 1, 2023.

The spring of 2023 will see Ken Ludwig's stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, directed by Casey Hushion (April 12-May 7), and Jonathan Larson's Rent, directed by Zi Alikhan (May 31-June 25).

Further information about each production is still to be announced.