Gun & Powder, Now Titled Wanted, Is Broadway Bound

The producers of the musical formerly known as Gun & Powder have announced that the production will be rebranding to the new title Wanted and are aiming for a Broadway bow in 2026. Theater, dates, and casting will be announced at a later date. A workshop for Wanted will take place this June.

The musical takes place in Texas, 1893 and is based on the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke, two women who went from farm girls to outlaws. Determined to save their family, the twin sisters take fate into their own hands.

Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a real-life descendant of the Clarke sisters, music by Ross Baum, direction by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain’t No Mo’), and music direction by Austin Cook (Some Like It Hot). Chelsey Arce (Sweeney Todd) joins the creative team as choreographer.

Wanted had a run at Paper Mill Playhouse last year under the name Gun & Powder. That production starred Liisi LaFontaine, Ciara Renée, and Jeannette Bayardelle. Our critic said “This stirringly acted and memorably staged production contains all the elements needed to create a bona fide hit, although some judicious editing could leave it in even better shape.”