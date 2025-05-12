Jackie Burns, Rob McClure Join the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen at the Muny

Principal casting has been announced for the Muny and midwest regional premiere premiere of Dear Evan Hansen, running July 28-August 3 in Forest Park.

The production stars Michael Fabisch (Dear Evan Hansen national tour) as Evan Hansen, Jackie Burns (Wicked) as Heidi Hansen, Maggie Lakis (Avenue Q) as Cynthia Murphy, Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Larry Murphy, Afra Sophia Tully (Schooled) as Zoe Murphy, Joshua Bess (Rent 20th anniversary tour) as Connor Murphy, Bryan Munar (Hadestown) as Jared Kleinman, and Savy Jackson (Take the Lead) as Alana Beck. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Director Rob Ruggiero leads a creative team that includes choreographer Beth Crandall, music director/conductor Roberto Sinha, scenic designer Michael Schweikardt, costume designer Joseph Shrope, lighting designer Rob Denton, sound designers John Shivers and David Patridge, video designer Kevan Loney, and wig designer J. Jared Janas.

The Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen has a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Evan Hansen, a teenager with a severe anxiety disorder, has always felt invisible, but when a sudden death shocks the community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, he is given the opportunity to be somebody else.